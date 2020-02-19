Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. AOP and RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy in the main event, drew an average of 2.437 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The numbers were delayed due to the President's Day holiday.

This is up 4.3% from last week's 2.337 million viewers, and the best RAW viewership of 2020 so far. This is the best viewership since the final RAW of 2019 on December 30, which drew 2.439 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.671 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.396 million), the second hour drew 2.559 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.411 million) and the final hour drew 2.082 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.204 million), a big 22% drop from hour 1.

The Randy Orton - Matt Hardy angle was clearly a huge hit as the first hour was the biggest hour since the season premiere last September. There was a massive drop 22% from hour one to hour three, which is the seventh biggest drop in the history of the show.

RAW was #6 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Rachel Maddow. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the fifth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.79, which is the third-highest rating of the year, down just a bit from last week's 0.80 rating. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.577 million viewers, ranking #13 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.609 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.456 million viewers on CBS, the American's Got Talent Champions show drew 7.607 million viewers on NBC, NASCAR's Daytona 500 race drew 10.041 million viewers on FOX and CW's All American drew 723,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. There was a bit more competition from network TV this week due to the end of Daytona 500 airing into primetime after it was rained out on Sunday. As noted above, the finish that went into primetime drew 10.041 million viewers. 911: Lone Star started just 10 minutes late, at 8:10pm, and drew 6.038 million viewers.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode