Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with the final red brand hype for WWE Super ShowDown.

WWE has announced that tonight's show will see WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appear just days before his Super ShowDown match with Ricochet. WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler will also be there to continue her feud with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Who will Randy Orton target next?

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

* Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows in the same building?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.