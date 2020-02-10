Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California with what WWE is billing as two "epic main events" for the show.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight's RAW, but matches announced are RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, plus eight-man action with The Authors of Pain and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders.

The arena is also advertising Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Natalya, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and others, but no appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.