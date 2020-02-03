Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the Road to WrestleMania 36 continues.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight, but it will be interesting to see if they announce any matches for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, and how they follow-up on Randy Orton taking out WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week.

WWE has not announced Edge or any other stars for tonight's RAW, but advertised on the website is RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, AOP, Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy. The arena also has Orton, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins advertised for tonight.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW on the USA Network and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.