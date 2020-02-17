Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

WWE has announced that RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins will give a "sermon" on tonight's show. There will also be a No Holds Barred match between Randy Orton and Matt Hardy, plus tag team action with Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Rusev & Humberto Carrillo team up to face Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza

* What lies ahead for Becky Lynch in the wake of Shayna Baszler's attack?

* Hardy vs. Orton No Holds Barred Match set for Raw

* Seth Rollins to hold "sermon" on Monday Night Raw

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.