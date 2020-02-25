Monday's WWE Super ShowDown go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final build for Super ShowDown with Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton in the main event, drew an average of 2.210 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.3% from last week's 2.437 million viewers, which was the best RAW viewership of 2020 so far.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.246 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.671 million), the second hour drew 2.278 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.559 million) and the final hour drew 2.106 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.082 million).

RAW was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Rachel Maddow, and The Story. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the sixth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.71. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.956 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.819 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.919 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 8.993 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.646 million viewers on FOX and CW's All American drew 737,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode