Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring more hype for WWE Super ShowDown and the Road to WrestleMania 36, drew an average of 2.337 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.8% from last week's 2.168 million viewers.

This week's RAW featured an eight-man main event with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy teaming with AOP to defeat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was also advertised ahead of time, as was MVP's return for The VIP Lounge with Drew McIntyre.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.396 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.318 million), the second hour drew 2.411 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.164 million) and the final hour drew 2.204 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.022 million).

RAW was #8 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Rachel Maddow, and two airings of FOX News Channel coverage of the New Hampshire Primary. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the fourth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.80, which is the second-highest rating of the year. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.417 million viewers, ranking #10 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 6.391 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 6.402 million viewers on CBS, the American's Got Talent Champions show drew 7.164 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.728 million viewers on Fox and CW's All American drew 777,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode