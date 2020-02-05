- Above is a preview for tonight's "Miz & Mrs." episode on the USA Network, which airs after WWE NXT goes off the air. This episode will focus on The Miz and Maryse moving back to Los Angeles.

- Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have been announced as Corey Graves' guests on Thursday's "After The Bell" podcast. Below is WWE's full announcement on this week's episode:

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair come to this week's After the Bell Ladies and gentlemen, on the newEST episode of After the Bell … it's Boss Time. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are the latest (or is it late-EST) guests (or is it guESTs — okay, we'll stop now) on WWE After the Bell, where host Corey Graves is breaking down all the recent events in their careers. From Bianca's epic performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match to Banks' much-rumored trip to Japan during her 2019 hiatus, two of WWE's most talented women are spilling the tea. After the Bell drops every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- The recent collector's boxes for WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt must have sold well as WWE Shop has released another new box, this one for Mercy The Buzzard from the Firefly Fun House. Below is a video promo for the box, featuring Mercy and Wyatt himself.

The new $39.99 limited edition Collector's Box features an exclusive Mercy t-shirt, action figures of Mercy and Bray's The Boss character, a Mercy lapel pin, a Mercy signed photo, The Boss devil horns, a Mercy Hawaiian shirt can cooler, and The Boss billion dollar play bills.