Charlotte Flair will reportedly miss tonight's WWE RAW from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada because her grandfather on her mother's side of the family passed away over the last few days, according to F4Wonline.com.

This is also why Flair missed Sunday's WWE live event in Brandon, Manitoba. She is scheduled to be on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode from Orlando, FL to face Bianca Belair in singles action.

Regarding tonight's RAW from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, F4Wonline.com notes that WWE is expecting a strong crowd with great reactions tonight. The attendance prediction is reportedly at 11,800 fans, which would be a sell out or close to it. This is the first RAW from Winnipeg in almost 15 years.

On a related note, Dave Meltzer noted on F4Wonline.com that there is some concern within WWE of chants or signs for AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at tonight's RAW. Jericho grew up in and is billed from Winnipeg.