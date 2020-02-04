WWE has reportedly signed indie women's wrestler Aja Perera, according to Squared Circle Sirens.
A new Class of WWE Performance Center recruits began working with the company in Orlando on Monday, and Perera is reportedly in that Class.
The 25 year old Aja is based out of Atlanta and is a former SHINE Tag Team Champion, with AEW's Big Swole, and a former SHINE Nova Champion. She has worked for several other promotions since debuting in 2013. Aja worked a WWE tryout at the Performance Center last December.
As noted before before at this link, top indie star Timothy Thatcher is also reportedly starting at the WWE Performance Center this week, along with a few other names. WWE should make an official announcement on the new Class soon.
Stay tuned for updates on new WWE Performance Center recruits.
Below are a few photos from Aja's Instagram page and match videos from YouTube:
I was gonna do a year in review but it's too much to put into words, so I'll do a quick recap: 2019 tried to kill me, put me in the hospital, and other family illness. I was in a unhealthy relationship, and my life was falling apart before my eyes. It almost changed my life for the worse, but I put my thang down, flipped it, and reversed it. I made history for the culture (twice??), improved my mental health, quality of life, and my family bond is stronger than ever. And I learned what true love really is. Then I capped this thang off with a @wwe tryout! What I learned from 2019: Family first, always. You're bigger than any situation. God is GOOD and always keep faith. Don't be evil or spiteful, just get thick??. Have a safe NYE, y'all.??