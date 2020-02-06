WWE has announced their financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2019, and the full year Business Outlook for 2020.

The company reported record revenues of $960.4 million, up 3% from $930.2 million from the prior year due to the new television deals. Their growth was stunted by lower live event ticket sales (56 fewer events and lower average attendance), as well as a decline in WWE Network subscription revenue, the absence of Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch, and lower consumer product sales across distribution channels.

You can see the full announcement below, with comments from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The press release also includes comments from interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, the temporary replacement for Co-Presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson, who recently left the company.

"During the fourth quarter, we expanded the reach of WWE's live programming and further engaged with diverse audiences across platforms and formats," Vince said. "We believe the value of live sports will continue to increase, particularly in today's evolving media landscape, and we are well positioned to take advantage of this trend to maximize the value of our content."

The release and comments from Riddick note that WWE had a delay in completing a Middle East distribution agreement, and lower business performance than expected. It was also noted that 2019 revenues reached $960.4 million - the highest in company history. There is no mention in the release of Barrios and Wilson leaving, but that could come up in the investors call later today at 11am ET. Join us then for live coverage of that call.

"For the year, we achieved record revenue and Adjusted OIBDA. However, with the delay in completing a Middle East distribution agreement as well as lower business performance than anticipated, our results were at the low-end of guidance," Riddick added. "As we work to strengthen engagement in 2020, we are pursuing several strategic initiatives that could increase the monetization of our content, including the distribution of content in the Middle East and India as well as strategic alternatives for our direct-to-consumer service, WWE Network. Excluding the potential impact of these initiatives, we expect significant revenue growth based on the full year impact of our new content distribution agreements in the U.S. and anticipate Adjusted OIBDA of $250 to $300 million. Management believes it has the potential to exceed this range, but is unable to provide additional guidance at this time."

Below is the full release: