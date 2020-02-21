Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the final blue brand build for WWE Super ShowDown.

SmackDown tonight will feature a live appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who will be there to promote next Thursday's Super ShowDown match with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bill Goldberg.

WWE has announced a battle of WWE NXT Superstars for tonight's 205 Live episode with Joaquin Wilde taking on Raul Mendoza. 205 Live will also feature a No DQ match with The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch of NXT.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight's SmackDown:

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appears live

* Renee Young hosts sitdown interview with Lacey Evans

* Carmella vs. Naomi with the winner challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at Super ShowDown

* The Bella Twins on "A Moment of Bliss"

* The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.