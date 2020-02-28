Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, MA with fallout from WWE Super ShowDown and more on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

WWE has announced that tonight's show will feature the return of John Cena. New WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will also be there, just one day after winning the title over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will see Team Captains Tony Nese and Lio Rush pick their partners for the Captain's Challenge 10-man Elimination Match that will take place next month some time. Rush vs. Nese in singles action will also take place tonight.

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's SmackDown, but stay tuned throughout the day for updates on the show.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.