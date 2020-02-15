- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Pop Question series, featuring Superstars talking about their childhood celebrity crushes. The video features Natalya, Mickie James, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Mustafa Ali, Lio Rush, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and John Morrison.

Several stars named characters from the hit show "Saved By The Bell," including The Man who went with Zack Morris, and McIntyre who went with Kelly Kapowski. McIntyre also named the Pink Power Ranger and Ginger Spice. Liv went with John Cena while Evans named her husband, who she's been with since age 15. Morrison named actress Keri Russell, who was the star of the "Felicity" series, and told a story about a "super awesome but awkward" experience he had with her years later.

- As noted, it was interesting how WWE announced the attendance for last night's SmackDown on FOX episode from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. WWE rarely, if ever, announces attendance for regular TV shows, during the episode. Michael Cole welcomed fans to a sold out crowd of 14,382 fans as last night's show hit the air.

It was noted by F4Wonline.com that SmackDown was close to being sold out as of earlier in the day, so it's possible that it was a legitimate sell out with walk-up sales. WWE likely announced the attendance because it was actually sold out. The report stated that SmackDown was going to have the largest crowd for a WWE TV taping, or any other event in North America besides the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, since at least October 2019, if not sooner.

- This week's SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over Shorty G and Apollo Crews, who he has been feuding with since returning several weeks ago. Sheamus took to Twitter after the match and reacted to the win.

He wrote, "IS THERE NO ONE ELSE?"

As seen below along with video from the match and the full tweet from The Celtic Warrior, WWE released post-show video of G and Crews backstage walking. G tries to stay positive but Crews is tired of hearing it.

"2 on 1? He beat us 2 on 1? This stuff's getting ridiculous," Shorty said to Crews. "I'm saying, I'm getting embarrassed. Like for real, I'm getting... no, you know what? These are the kind of moments I'm talking about, when we're like this. This guy's beatable..."

"Hey! Not right now, man," Crews said as he walked away from Shorty.