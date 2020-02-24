Friday's WWE SmackDown, featuring the final blue brand hype for WWE Super ShowDown plus a live appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, drew an average of 2.484 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.49 million viewers. This number is up 0.8% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.464 million viewers for the Valentine's Day episode.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the second week in a row. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the second week in a row. SmackDown tied for #2 in the 25-54 demo, with Dateline, behind MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0, which tied with 1.0 ratings in the demo.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV behind Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Fresh Off the Boat, 20/20, Lincoln Rhyme and Dateline. Hawaii Five-0 topped the night in viewership with 6.660 million viewers.

Gold Rush on Discovery topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 2.485 million viewers. A Hannity special on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.475 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode