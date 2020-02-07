Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* SmackDown to reveal "Who's next for Goldberg?"

* "Firefly Fun House" returns after Bray Wyatt's Royal Rumble victory

* Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella and Dana Brooke meet in high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match

* The Miz & John Morrison to bring back "The Dirt Sheet" this Friday night on SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown