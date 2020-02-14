Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual intro video.

- We're live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia as Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out show and says there are 14,382 fans. That's rare that they announce the attendance for regular shows. Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They hype tonight's show, including the live via satellite appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

- We go to the stage for a special Valentine's Day edition of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross.

Bliss welcomes us to the first "Moment of Bliss" of 2020. Cross wishes everyone a Happy Valentine's Day. Cross wants to talk about celebrity crushes and tells Bliss to go first. Bliss asks if she should say it, should she reveal hers. Cross interrupts and says it's Brad Pitt. Bliss hesitates but then agrees, you're right. They go on and Bliss introduces her guest for tonight. Out comes the #1 contender Carmella.

Bliss congratulates Carmella and says some people say the victory last week was surprising because we haven't heard a lot from Carmella lately. Carmella loves surprises and will surprise everyone when she takes the title from Bayley later tonight. They bring up Carmella's former friendship with Bayley and we see photos of them together. Carmella blames the end of their friendship on Sasha Banks. She goes on about how Bayley has changed for the wore since Banks came back. Bliss brings up her friendship with Cross but the music interrupts and out comes the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley says Carmella is nauseating. Bayley says this isn't about Banks, it's about Carmella. She says they were friends, not best friends but friends going back to NXT. Bayley goes on and calls Carmella a loser, adding that she is the most dominant champion we've seen. Bliss interrupts but Bayley mocks her and brings up their recent matches. Fans continue to boo Bayley. Bayley says nobody can touch her. Carmella gets up and gets in Bayley's face. Carmella says let's fight right here and now. Fans pop as she drops the mic and heads to the ring. Bayley watches from the stage and seems worried. She hesitates before walking to the ring.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Carmella vs. Bayley

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley switches up and marches into the ring now. Carmella tells her to bring it. We go to commercial as Bayley raises the title in the air.

Back from the break and they go at it. Bayley takes Carmella down and shows her up for some boos. Carmella mounts offense for a 2 count. Carmella takes Bayley down by her arm now and keeps her grounded. Bayley fights up and ties Carmella up in the ropes, working her over until the 5 count. Fans boo. Bayley keeps fighting and talking trash as the referee warns her.

Carmella slaps Bayley out of nowhere, then dropkicks her twice for a 2 count. Bayley fights back with a kick and then knocks Carmella back down. Bayley wastes some time and covers for two quick pin attempts. Bayley takes Carmella to the corner and unloads with kicks. Bayley with an elbow to the back of the head. Bayley goes up but Carmella cuts her off. Bayley counters and hit a back suplex. More back and forth between the two now. Carmella kicks out of another close pin attempt and hits the Mella Go Round. Carmella with more offense until Bayley rolls to the floor to re-group.

Carmella runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Carmella brings it back in the ring for another crossbody from the top but Bayley kicks out again. Bayley goes back to the floor and Carmella follows. Bayley immediately grabs her and drops her face-first into the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley looks to mount offense but Carmella slides out of a move and drops her on her head. Carmella puts her back down with a big boot. Carmella with two clotheslines and an atomic drop. Carmella takes it to the corner and ends up hitting a hurricanrana. Carmella gets fired up as fans cheer her on. Carmella keeps control and Bayley ducks behind the referee, then nails a cheap shot.

Carmella keeps fighting as fans boo Bayley. Carmella with two running forearms. Carmella with a third forearm to the head. Carmella charges but Bayley catches her and hits the Bayley-to-Belly suplex out of nowhere for a 2 count. Bayley misses in the corner. Carmella tosses her through the ropes. Bayley comes right back in but she hangs her over the top. Bayley goes to the top but Carmella cuts her off. Carmella climbs up and launches Bayley to the middle of the ring but she still kicks out at 2. They trade counters again. Bayley rolls her for a 2 count. Carmella comes back and rolls Bayley for 2. Carmella with a superkick but Bayley rolls to the floor and fans boo her. Carmella is frustrated.

More back and forth as they come back in. Carmella gets the Code of Silence locked in as fans go wild. Bayley reaches for the rope but Carmella keeps it locked in. Fans continue to cheer her on. Bayley finally breaks it. They tangle some more on the mat. Carmella goes for the Code of Silence again but it's blocked. Bayley ends up using the ropes for leverage and getting the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

- After the match, Bayley's music hits as Carmella looks on. Bayley attacks from behind and beats Carmella down as the boos get louder. The music hits and out comes Naomi. Naomi gets in Bayley's face and they argue. Carmella comes back from behind and shoves Bayley, sending them both over. Carmella goes after Bayley. Naomi and Carmella both end up dropping Bayley with kicks. Bayley rolls to the floor as Carmella and Naomi stand tall. Naomi's music hits as she celebrates with Carmella.

- We see how King Baron Corbin humiliated the Roman Reigns fan last week. Cole says Corbin was fined and barred from competing tonight.

- Still to come, Hulk Hogan is here. Also, Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison in the main event. Back to commercial.