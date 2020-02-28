Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual intro video.

- We're live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring as Greg Hamilton introduces the new WWE Universal Champion. Out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to a mixed reaction, but mostly cheers and chants of his name. Cole talks about how Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia yesterday.

The music stops and the boos get louder as Goldberg grabs a mic. Goldberg says do not be mistaken, it's not about who was last, it's all about who's next. He drops the mic and the music interrupts. Out comes Roman Reigns to a pop.

Reigns marches to the ring as fans cheer them on. He enters and they meet in the middle of the ring for a staredown. Reigns says, "I'm next." Reigns drops the mic and makes his exit to the back as his music starts back up. Goldberg paces the ring as Cole and Graves wonder what this match would be like if it happens at WrestleMania 36.

- Cole and Graves hype tonight's show, including John Cena's return in his hometown. Cole says we will take a look at moments from Cena's career throughout the night. We get a look back at Cena's debut on June 27, 2002 with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Cole says Cena will be here live tonight. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Naomi

Back from the break and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out as is Naomi. This is a non-title match, a rematch from Bayley's successful title defense at Super ShowDown. Cole says a win would move Naomi closer to another title shot.

Bayley takes the mic after the bell hits and says this is ridiculous. She should not have to be here tonight, especially in front of these idiots. Bayley said she already made history last night when she beat Naomi, but she's here for one reason and one only. She introduces a future Grammy winning artist, who is better than Beyonce or Cardi B, the one and only Sasha Banks. Out comes Banks to a hometown pop as her music hits.

Bayley takes advantage of the distraction and attacks Naomi to get things going. Banks watches from ringside. Naomi comes back with a kick to the face and a dropkick. Bayley counters going into the corner but Naomi sends her into the turnbuckles. Naomi with a Rear View for a 2 count. Banks hits the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Naomi

- After the bell, Naomi gets double teamed as fans boo. The music hits and out comes Lacey Evans. Evans rushes the ring but Banks and Bayley double team her. Evans gets involved and they all continue to brawl. Referees hit the ring to break things up.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Naomi

It's announced that this match is re-starting as a tag team match. Naomi and Lacey Evans get the upperhand and send Bayley and Sasha Banks to the floor. They go on and take their opponents down again and stand tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.