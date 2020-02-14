Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia as the Road to WWE Super ShowDown and WrestleMania 36 continues.

Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been confirmed for tonight's show. WWE also announced that Roman Reigns and a mystery partner will face The Miz and John Morrison. The Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown will also feature footage from Otis and Mandy Rose's date.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Carmella set for SmackDown Women's Title clash against Bayley

* The Miz & John Morrison come calling for Roman Reigns

* Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose's heart on Valentine's Day SmackDown

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.