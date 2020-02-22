- The above video is a look back at when WWE did a bunch of movie parodies for WrestleMania 21. Some of the movies parodied were "A Few Good Men," "Gladiator," "Braveheart," and "Pulp Fiction."

- Charlotte commented about the Bella Twins being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. The news of the Bellas being inducted was announced yesterday on Friday Night SmackDown.

"Congratulations ladies!! So honored to have been able to share the ring with both of you! Heart suit Keep redefining what it means to be a true super," Charlotte tweeted.

???? ???? Congratulations ladies!! So honored to have been able to share the ring with both of you! ?? Keep redefining what it means to be a true super ?? @BellaTwins https://t.co/xIp7ZyNq4A — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020

- WWE star Liv Morgan posted on social media that West Jet lost her luggage.

She tweeted, "On a side note, @West Jet I'm gonna need my bag back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you."

Liv also tweeted, "Do I just show up to raw naked or......... lol jk, I've always got my gear on."

This week RAW will be in Winnipeg at the Bell MTS Place.

On a side note, @WestJet I'm gonna need my bad back before Monday Night Raw. Please and thank you. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 22, 2020