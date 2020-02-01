- The above is a video of Tegan Nox as a guest on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel playing Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

- WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had a message for Daniel Bryan today, a week after their Royal Rumble match.

Wyatt tweeted, "Now that the dust has settled... Let our scars remind us that WE... Are stronger together than we are apart. I forgive you, Bryan. We'll always have Rumble."

- Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley were at Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl beach party in Miami today.

Triple H tweeted a photo with the caption, "Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski.. maybe you should come to our party in Boston ... heard it's the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon."