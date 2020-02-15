- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville's recent bikini photo shoot.

- In the video below, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Apollo Crews, Bobby Roode, Kayla Braxton, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross made some predictions for tomorrow's NXT TakeOver: Portland. Those who made picks for NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tomosso Ciampa, Crews, Braxton, and Roode all went with Ciampa. Bayley, Bliss, Banks, and Crews all went with Belair over Ripley.

- At tomorrow's show, Dominik Dijakovic is taking on NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and made a pick of his own. "I promise you, I am winning that title," Dijakovic wrote on Twitter.