- As noted, it was announced over the weekend that a Street Fight between Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will take place at the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Above is video of Matt Camp talking to Triple H about the match while at the Super Bowl LIV party hosted by WWE friend Rob Gronkowski, Gronk Beach.

"I think it's very fitting," Triple H said of the Street Fight. "The whole situation with those two going from best friends to where they're at now... this past week we had a match on NXT and it didn't really solve nothing, you know, kind of ended a little bit controversially, so to speak.

"I think this Street Fight is the way to get it done. Portland will be the place, it will happen there, it will be explosive. A lot of emotions are gonna come out of it. I'm excited for it. I think William Regal made the right decision."

- WWE stock was down 6.06% today, closing at $46.08 per share after opening at $48.88. Today's high was $49.43 and the low was $45.92. Stock is currently down 0.17% in after-market trading, at $46.00 per share.

As we've noted, the stock has tanked since WWE announced last week that they were going through a "management transition" as Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson left the company. For those who missed it, you can click here for our report from late Friday on how WWE lost more than $1 billion in market value that day.

- WWE is pushing that this week's episode of The Bump is 90 minutes long instead of 1 hour. This will actually be the third episode that runs for 1.5 hours as the January 22 show with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston went for right at 90 minutes, as did the January 29 episode with Drew McIntyre. The last 1 hour episode was on January 15 with Lacey Evans. This week's guests will be The Street Profits. Artist Josiah Williams of WWE NXT and Wrestle & Flow indicated on Twitter that he will also be featured on the show this week. The Bumps begins at 10am ET on Wednesdays via WWE Digital platforms.

