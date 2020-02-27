Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza. We see recent events leading to this match. His cousin Humberto Carrillo is out next as the fireworks go off.

Back and forth to start the match. Carrillo goes on and hits the flying headbutt from the top for a pop. Carrillo arm drags Garza out of the ring. Carrillo slides to the floor but Garza sends him to the apron into a handstand. Carrillo comes down with a scissors to send Garza back down on the floor. Carrillo runs the ropes in the ring and nails a suicide dive, sending Garza into the barrier.

Carrillo keeps control and nails a basement dropkick back in the ring. Garza kicks out at 1 again. Garza comes back with strikes and knees. Garza rips his pants off and rocks Carrillo in the corner. Garza takes Carrillo back down and grounds him with a submission. Garza breaks it, works Carrillo over and then applies a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring. Carrillo breaks it and sends Garza to the floor. Garza comes right back in and they tangle. Carrillo with a jawbreaker, then a big kick to the mouth.

More back and forth now. Carrillo levels Garza for a close 2 count. Carrillo with boots to the face. Carrillo goes to the top but Garza climbs up in control. Garza ends up hitting a big dropkick in mid-air for another close 2 count. Carrillo counters a move and nails a superkick to the back of the neck. Garza stuns Carrillo again but Carrillo drops him with a right hand. Carrillo with a Destroyer but he can't get the win. They're both down on the mat again. Carrillo drags Garza over. Garza has a cut on his mouth it appears. Carrillo kicks Garza but Garza rolls him up out of nowhere for a 2 count. Carrillo comes right back with another kick to the face.

Carrillo drags Garza back to the corner and climbs up. Carrillo goes for the moonsault but lands on his feet and grabs Garza's block. More back and forth and pin attempts now. Garza drops down and gets the pin on Carrillo out of nowhere.

Winner: Angel Garza

