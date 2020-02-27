WWE Super ShowDown will take place today from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. Remember to join us at 11am ET for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the updated card for Super ShowDown:
WWE Title Match
Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Naomi vs. Bayley (c)
Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy
AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade
Steel Cage Match
King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns
Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler
Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza
Kickoff Pre-show Match
The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson