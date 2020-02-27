WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go to the ring for the main event. The camera goes backstage as security knocks on the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. They lead him to the stage and he stops as the pyro goes off. The lights go down next and out comes WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The red lasers fill the arena as The Fiend marches to the ring with his custom title and his lantern.

We get formal ring introductions before the match. The bell rings and Goldberg stares The Fiend down while he's in the corner. They meet in the middle of the ring for a face off. Fans start chanting Goldberg's name. Goldberg takes a few steps back. Wyatt takes his jacket off and Goldberg nails a big Spear. Wyatt kicks out and Goldberg is surprised.

Wyatt applies the Mandible Claw. Goldberg backs him into the corner. Goldberg with another Spear. Goldberg waits for Wyatt to get up and nails a third Spear. Wyatt is slow to get back up. Goldberg nails another Spear but Wyatt kicks out.

Wyatt sits right back up and applies the Mandible again, bringing Goldberg to his knees. Goldberg resists and breaks free with a headbutt and knees. Goldberg goes for the Jackhammer and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Bill Goldberg

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. You can click here to access our full, detailed live coverage of the event.