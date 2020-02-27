Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. The intentional glitches with lights and circles flash across the screen as Roode and Ziggler head down the ramp. Out next comes hometown star Mansoor of WWE NXT. Mansoor comes out to a big pop and more fireworks.

Roode talks trash in Mansoor's face before the bell and knocks him back into the corner. Mansoor ducks a clothesline and dropkicks Roode. The referee ejects Roode to the back and he's not happy. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and go to the corner. Ziggler backs off but kicks Mansoor in the gut. Ziggler takes Mansoor down and grounds him. Ziggler with more offenses and some showing off.

They lock up again, going back and forth. Mansoor grounds Ziggler in the middle of the ring. Ziggler fights up and out but Mansoor drops him with a shoulder. Mansoor yells at Ziggler and gets aggressive some. They tangle and Mansoor hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler fights free and hits a dropkick in the middle of the ring. Ziggler rakes Mansoor's face across the top rope. Ziggler takes Mansoor back down and drop an elbow. Ziggler keeps Mansoor grounded in the middle of the ring. Ziggler keeps control and rakes the eyes once again. Ziggler with more showing off and trash talking, taking Mansoor back to the mat face-first.

Mansoor fights up and out with strikes but Ziggler kicks the knee out. Ziggler with a neckbreaker. Ziggler puts one boot on Mansoor and poses for an arrogant pin attempt. Ziggler cuts Mansoor off and slams him face-first for another 2 count. Ziggler plays to the crowd and talks trash to the hometown star. Mansoor with a back elbow in the corner. Mansoor with a kick now.

Mansoor dodges the Fame-asser. Ziggler sends him to the apron but he fights back in. Mansoor launches himself over the top rope with a unique neckbreaker. Mansoor keeps the offense coming for another close 2 count. Mansoor goes to the top but Ziggler knocks him off. Ziggler with a big Zig Zag for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Ziggler can't believe it. Ziggler cranks up for Sweet Chin Music. Mansoor dodges it and they tangle some. Ziggler rolls Mansoor for a close 2 count. Ziggler misses a big splash in the corner. Mansoor counters in the corner and drops Ziggler with an inverted Sliced Bread into a big DDT for a pop. Mansoor climbs back to the top and hits a moonsault wit the knees catching Ziggler in the ribs. Fans pop as Mansoor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

