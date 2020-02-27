- Above is the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show video for today's big event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff will feature The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in tag team action. The Kickoff panel features Charly Caruso, David Otunga and Scott Stanford, who are taping from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT, not from the Kingdom.

- WWE has announced a 5K Fun Run during WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa Bay. The event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and WWE Superstars will be participating. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Superstars. Below is the full announcement issued today:

WrestleMania 5K Fun Run to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America WWE today announced the WrestleMania 5K Fun Run to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America will take place on Saturday April 4, 2020 as part of WrestleMania Week in Tampa Bay. The WrestleMania 5K Fun Run will begin at 7:30 a.m. (local time) on Channelside Drive in the heart of Downtown Tampa Bay with special appearances by WWE Superstars. The 5K Fun Run will be open to both competitive and casual runners. Runners can register by visiting www.wrestlemaniatampabay5k.com. Participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite WWE Superstars for a chance to win prizes, the top three best dressed participants will receive WWE Championship Titles, and finisher medals will be awarded in a post-race ceremony hosted by WWE Superstars. Registration Packets and "How to Dress Like a WWE Superstar" style guides will be available for pick up at The Tampa Convention Center on Thursday, April 2 between 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, April 3 between 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and at Amalie Arena ticket office on Saturday, April 4 at 6 a.m.

- John Cena took to Twitter today and wrote the following checklist for tomorrow's return to SmackDown on FOX from his hometown of Boston at the TD Garden. Cena said he's got his cap, wristbands, jorts, time-bending t-shirt, and heart-pumping adrenaline.

It's believed that Cena will be on SmackDown tomorrow to begin the build for his WrestleMania 36 match, rumored to be against WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Below is Cena's tweet along with a promo from the WWE On FOX Twitter account: