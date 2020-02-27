WWE Title Match: Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is out next with Paul Heyman. Rome goes to do formal ring introductions but Heyman interrupts him and does his own for Lesnar. Heyman mentions the winner of this will go on to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Ricochet immediately goes for a dropkick but Lesnar manhandles him and sends him down. Lesnar delivers the first German suplex, and another. Lesnar goes on and scoops Ricochet for a third German. Lesnar stands over Ricochet and picks him up for a big F5 in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the easy squash win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. You can click here to access our full, detailed live coverage of the event.