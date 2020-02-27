Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

We go back to the ring as the Steel Cage structure is lowered around the ring. Out first comes King Baron Corbin, carried to the ring on his caravan. Roman Reigns is out next to a big pop. Reigns is carrying a small chain in his hand. The pyro goes off as The Big Dog heads to the cage.

Reigns locks the cage to prevent anyone from going through the door and puts the key in his pocket. Corbin attacks Reigns from behind before they really start. Corbin works Reigns around and launches him face-first into the steel. Fans try to rally for Reigns as Corbin keeps control. Corbin ends up climbing the cage but Reigns is right behind him. Reigns with shots to the back. Reigns gets to the top. They switch positions as Corbin climbs for Reigns now. Corbin goes for a big powerbomb to the mat from up high but Reigns unloads on him with strikes. Reigns gets the upperhand and drops Corbin for a 2 count from the top. Reigns unloads in the corner as fans count along. Corbin runs into a big boot. Reigns with more big clotheslines in the corner as fans count with him.

Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Corbin blocks it. Reigns avoids a chokeslam but Corbin comes right back with a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin goes for the key in Reigns' pants but Reigns stops him. More back and forth as they tangle. Corbin drives Reigns back into the mat for another 2 count. Corbin finally gets the key from Reigns' pocket now.

Corbin keeps Reigns down and yells for the door to be opened. A referee opens it and Corbin crawls but Reigns slams the door into his head. They tangle some more and Reigns can't hit the Superman Punch again as Corbin chokeslams him for another close 2 count. Corbin wraps the chain around his fist. Corbin mocks Reigns and goes for a Superman Punch of his own but Reigns blocks it and levels Corbin for a close 2 count.

They're both down again. Corbin gets up first and slowly starts climbing the cage. Reigns comes from behind but Corbin elbows him. Reigns climbs up and meets Corbin at the top of the cage. They both sit on top of the cage and trade big shots. Reigns goes over the top of the cage and hangs on but Corbin drags him back over and stops him. More back and forth now. Reigns brings Corbin back down and crotches him on the top rope. Reigns with a big Superman Punch, and another while Corbin is trapped on top between the cage and the ropes. Reigns goes on and hits a big Superman Punch with the chain around his fist to get the win.



Winner: Roman Reigns

