SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day

Back from a break and out first comes The Miz and John Morrison. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day are out next - Big E and Kofi Kingston. The fireworks explode as the champions head to the ring with a platter of pancakes.

Miz starts off with Big E and they go at it. Big E with a shoulder to drop Miz to one knee first, and another. Miz locks up from behind but Big E tosses him to the mat. Big E goes on and applies an abdominal stretch, spanking Miz as fans chant for The New Day. Big E drops Miz with another shoulder. Morrison tags in but Big E hits the belly-to-belly suplex. Kofi tags in for the double team on Morrison for a 2 count.

The New Day with more double teaming on Morrison. Morrison calls time out but uses that to send Big E to the floor. Miz with a kick to the face of Big E while the referee is distracted. Morrison launches himself to the floor to drop Big E with a corkscrew plancha. Morrison brings it back in and mounts Big E with right hands. Miz tags in for the double Gutbuster on Big E. Miz drops Big E with a boot to the face and covers for a 2 count. Miz grounds Big E as fans chant "this is awesome!" now.

Big E looks to turn it around but Miz dropkicks the knee out. Big E fights off both opponents from the corner but Morrison springboards in with a big double team kick for another 2 count. Morrison mounts Big E with strikes and more offense for a 2 count. Miz comes in but Big E drops him with the Uranage. Fans rally for The New Day now.

Kofi and Morrison tag in at the same time. Kofi flies in and unloads on Morrison. Kofi keeps control and hits a double stomp for another 2 count. Kofi kicks Morrison in the face. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Miz runs in but Kofi sends him back out. Morrison blocks a Trouble In Paradise. Morrison drops Kofi on his head and hits a running knee for a close 2 count. Morrison and Kofi tangle some more. Kofi hits SOS for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Big E tags but Morrison knocks him off the apron. Big E comes back and they hit a big double team move from the corner for a 2 count on Morrison. Miz launches Kofi into the barrier on the outside. Miz comes back in for a big DDT on Big E for a 2 count. Miz with the Yes Kicks while Big E on his knees. Big E catches a kick but Miz counters. Morrison tags back in and they hit a double team neckbreaker stomp combo. Morrison goes to the corner for Starship Pain but Big E moves.

Kofi tags in and stops Miz from tagging, knocking him off the apron. Morrison and Kofi go at it now. Big E is legal again. They go for the Big Ending double team and hit it in the middle of the ring but Miz breaks the pin up just in time. Kofi sends Miz back to the floor with a clothesline. Kofi runs the ropes and leaps over the top at Miz. Miz moves and Kofi lands hard on the floor. Miz ends up dropping Big E with a Skull Crushing Finale but he still kicks out at 2. Miz can't believe it. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Miz with Yes Kicks to Big E in the corner now. Miz charges with the running knee, and another. Miz goes for a third running knee but Big E moves and Miz lands on the second turnbuckle. All four Superstars are down now.

Kofi tags in and goes to the top. Kofi comes off the top but Miz catches him. Kofi blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for a 2 count. They tangle some more on the mat. Morrison nails Kofi with a steel chair shot from the floor while the referee isn't looking. Miz uses a handful of tights and rolls Kofi up for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Miz and John Morrison

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. You can click here to access our full, detailed live coverage of the event.