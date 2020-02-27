RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Back from a break and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy as the lights and pyro go off. Out next are The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as more pyro goes off.

The bell rings and Dawkins immediately hits a Spear on Murphy. Dawkins mounts Murphy with strikes. Ford tags in with a big dropkick. Dawkins yanks Rollins into the ring and they continue to unload on the champs. Rollins gets sent back to the floor. Ford goes at it with Murphy. Ford with a 1 count on Murphy. Ford fights in from the apron and nails a big kick to Rollins on the floor. Murphy takes advantage of the distraction and sends Ford from the apron into the Arabic announce table.

Rollins brings Ford back in and mounts him with right hands. Rollins stomps away on Ford now. Fans chant "burn it down!" as Rollins keeps Ford against the ropes. Rollins takes Ford back to the corner. Murphy comes back in to keep the kicks coming on Ford for a 2 count. Murphy keeps Ford grounded now. Ford fights both opponents out of their corner. Murphy stops Ford from tagging. Murphy with the Meteora to Ford for a close 2 count. Murphy sends Ford to the floor and shows off some. Rollins tags and launches Ford into the barrier as the referee counts.

Rollins brings Ford back in and keeps him down, talking trash to Dawkins. Rollins keeps Ford grounded in the middle of the ring now. Dawkins tries to rally for his partner. Rollins sends Ford to the floor. Rolins distracts the referee. Ford counters a cheap shot by Murphy and sends him into the barrier. Ford takes both opponents down on the outside as the referee counts and Dawkins gets hyped up for the tag.

Murphy drags Dawkins off the apron to prevent a tag. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow to Ford for another close 2 count. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb. Murphy with a kick for a 2 count on Ford. Murphy and Rollins go to double team Ford but he counters. Ford counters a backdrop by Rollins and in comes Dawkins off the hot tag. Dawkins unloads on both opponents. Dawkins with splashes in the corners for the champs. Dawkins drops Rollins with a bulldog for a pop. Dawkins launches Rollins and drops him on his head for a close 2 count. Ford tags in for the double team on Rollins in the corner. Ford drops Rollins on his face but Murphy breaks the 2 count up. Murphy sends Dawkins to the floor. Ford with a big enziguri to Murphy. Rollins rolls Ford up for a 2 count. Ford blocks a neckbreaker from Rollins and drops him with an enziguri.

Ford goes to the top and nails the big Frogsplash on Rollins but Murphy pulls him to the floor right before the 3 count. Dawkins launches Murphy over the Arabic announce table and he lands hard. Ford and Dawkins go to double team Rollins in the ring now. Rollins counters and sends Dawkins into the turnbuckles. Rollins kicks Ford and sends him out of the ring. Rollins grabs Dawkins and tags Murphy back in. They go to double team but Ford launches himself from the top. Rollins and Murphy go for a double Pedigree but the Profits counter and drop the champs with a double DDT.

Ford leaps out to the floor but Rollins and Murphy catch him, ramming him into the barrier. Dawkins comes off the apron to nail the champs at the same time. Dawkins slams Rollins face-first on the floor. Dawkins brings Murphy back into the ring but Rollins stops him. Murphy with a big knee to Dawkins off the distraction. Murphy distracts the referee, allowing Rollins to hit a big Stomp to Dawkins face-first on the apron. Murphy covers Dawkins for the pin to retain.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Murphy

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. You can click here to access our full, detailed live coverage of the event.