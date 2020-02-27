The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

We go to the ring in Riyadh at Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Fans are still finding their seats inside the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard. Out first are The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, as Mike Rome does the introductions. The OC is out next - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Erik starts off with Anderson and they go at it, going to the corner. Erik backs off but Anderson takes control. Erik levels Anderson and drives him into the mat. Erik launches Anderson into the corner and tags in Ivar for the double teaming. Ivar beats Anderson down and grounds him. Ivar grabs his own beard and rubs it all over Anderson's face. Cole keeps referring to the audience as a "late arriving crowd" as the match continues. Erik with a tag for more double teaming. Erik slams Ivar on top of Anderson for a 2 count.

Gallows distracts Erik, allowing Anderson to deck him from behind. Gallows tags in and unloads on Erik. Gallows with a fall-away slam and big strikes in the corner. Gallows plays to the crowd and goes back to work on Erik. Gallows levels Erik with a big boot to the face for a 2 count. Gallows keeps Erik grounded now. Anderson tags back in to keep Erik near their corner with more shots. Anderson rakes at the eyes. Erik fights out of a corner but Anderson sends him back to The OC's corner. Gallows tags back in and decks Erik while Anderson holds him. Gallows with a snap suplex. Gallows drops an elbow to the chest in the middle of the ring. Gallows with a leg drop for a 2 count.

Erik gets sent back to The OC's corner. Anderson tags in but Erik tries to fight them both off. Anderson goes back for the eyes and grounds Erik once again. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and unloads as Gallows runs in. Ivar goes to the top but rolls trough, then hits the senton on Anderson and a cartwheel clothesline on Gallows. Ivar stands tall and yells out for a pop. Anderson ends up hitting Ivar and they both go down. Gallows and Erik tag in at the same time. Erik unloads with strikes and tosses Gallows into the corner. Ivar tags back in with a big corner clothesline. Erik scoops Ivar and slams him into Gallows into the corner for a 2 count as Anderson breaks it up.

Ivar sends Anderson to the floor. Erik tags in but Gallows rocks him with a right. Gallows with a sitdown powerbomb to Erik. Anderson is legal now. Anderson runs into a takedown and a big knee to the jaw from Erik. Ivar tags in but Gallows clotheslines him. Ivar botches the springboard back double elbow but still takes both opponents down. Ivar goes to the top and fights Gallows off. Ivar goes for a huge top rope moonsault but wastes too much time and Anderson moves out of the way. Gallows comes in and they hit a Magic Killer on Ivar for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

