WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt are featured in a new promotional poster for WWE Super ShowDown. You can see the graphic below.

On a related note, WWE originally announced Super ShowDown for the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Updated listings on the local ticket website and the WWE website now have the event taking place from the Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh.

The Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard is one of the venues that has been used for recent major events held in the Kingdom as they try to attract more worldwide entertainment acts to the country. The venue reportedly hold 22,000 guests, but that is not official.

There's no word yet on why Super ShowDown was moved from King Fahd International Stadium, which hosted Crown Jewel 2019. Crown Jewel 2018 was held at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Super ShowDown 2018 was held at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On a related note, the local ticket website notes that Super ShowDown 2020 will run from 7:30pm until 12 midnight local time, which indicates a 4.5 hour show that would include a Kickoff pre-show or dark matches for the local crowd. Doors open at 5:30pm local time, and there will be an "opening presentation" at 7pm. The WWE Network feed of the main show is scheduled to begin at 12pm ET or 9am PT, which would be 8pm local time. It looks like there could be a 30-minute Kickoff pre-show on the WWE Network, which would begin at 11:30am ET, or the listed start of 7:30pm local time.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020, along with the poster that features The Fiend and Goldberg:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns