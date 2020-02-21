It looks like 9 year old Quaden Bayles could be going to WrestleMania 36.

The story of the 9 year old from Australia surfaced this week after his mother posted an emotional video about how he is bullied because he has Dwarfism. In response, several celebrities and brands have sent tweets and other messages in support of the boy and his mother.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has Dwarfism, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help send Quaden and his mother from Australia to Disney in the United States. The campaign is currently trending and has raised $288,839 of a $10,000 goal, with more than 13,000 donors. The numbers are climbing as the story continues to go viral this morning.

Several WWE Superstars and other wrestlers, as seen in the tweets below, are also supporting Quaden. The MMA community has also reached out and the Bayles family has accepted an offer from ONE MMA CEO Chatri Sityodtong for free MMA lessons.

Williams, who kicked off the campaign of support for the boy, noted in one tweet that "multiple WWE Superstars" want to bring Quaden to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa this April.

"We are now over 35k. Multiple @WWE superstars want to bring him to WrestleMania. I'm one man trying to organize this. Can someone who works for a charity help me organize this? @WWE people? @Disneyland people? @TheEllenShow people?," he wrote yesterday in one of many tweets trying to organize more gifts for Quaden.

Paige tweeted support for the boy and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded with an offer to help. Paige has offered to pay for flights to Tampa and other WWE Superstars such as Natalya have offered to spoil the boy while he's in town for a vacation. Below are related tweets from Henry, Paige, Natalya, The Bella Twins, Nia Jax, Kayla Braxton, Naomi, Matt Hardy, Big Show, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke.

Stay tuned for updates on if Quaden will be going to The Grandest Stage of Them All in April.

You can see the related tweets from Williams and various wrestlers below: