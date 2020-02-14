It looks like we could see WWE United States Champion Andrade drop his title shortly after returning.

Word from sources within WWE is that Andrade's days as champion are numbered, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. There's no word on if the recent WWE Wellness Policy suspension has anything to do with the planned title change.

Andrade is scheduled to return from his 30-day suspension on Thursday, February 27 at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. He has been announced for a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, along with Rusev, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles.

There's also no word on who WWE is looking to have Andrade drop the title to. Andrade had been feuding with Humberto Carrillo, and Rey Mysterio, but the longterm plan had been for a feud with Carrillo to help build both of them up. It will be interesting to see if WWE lets Carrillo hold the title until WrestleMania 36 in early April. The storyline reason for Andrade's 30-day absence is an injury caused by Carrillo dropping him on the exposed concrete. Andrade's manager Zelina Vega brought Angel Garza from WWE NXT to help her on RAW the next week, and he did the same concrete spot to Mysterio. Garza is expected to work RAW temporarily to keep the storyline going until Andrade gets back, but that could change depending on how everything goes.

As noted before at this link, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is high up on Andrade and has had big plans for him. Heyman reportedly made the decision to keep the title on Andrade when the usual protocol would be to drop the title. Heyman reportedly felt like it was too early in the feud with Carrillo to put the title on Carrillo.

Stay tuned for updates on Andrade's WWE status and the rumored title change.