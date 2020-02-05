Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.

Rapid Rundown

The panel begins by discussing Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole signing the contract for their match at NXT TakeOver: Portland for the NXT Championship.

Next, they congratulate the BroserWeights for winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

After, the panel cracks a few jokes about King Corbin getting covered in dog food on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. They also congratulate Braun Strowman for winning the WWE United States Championship.

On to Monday Night RAW. Braxton wasn't too surprised that Randy Orton didn't have much to say this week, after attacking Edge last week.

The panel is excited to see what Charlotte has to say on tonight's episode of NXT. They hope that she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Street Profits Join In Studio

Angelo Dawkins begins by saying that he never thought he and Montez Ford would become such big names in the WWE, especially on the main roster. They say it's a blessing.

The panel pulls up a clip of when Dawkins began training at the PC.

Dan Vollmayer asks Dawkins what it was like to be Sami Zayn's roommate. He starts by telling how he first met Zayn, which was through the PC. He says he was easy to get along with and fun to be around.

Dawkins recalls how Corey Graves and Byron Saxton got on him for not having wrestling gear when he first started. He says that Saxton was polite with his approach.

Ford is asked about his time in the Marines, and what made him join pro wrestling. He says just like being in the military, it's a drive to do better.

Scotty 2 Hotty Joins In

Hotty says that when The Street Profits got together, it was magic. They both compliment each other. Hotty adds that they do a great job standing out as a group, in terms of their move set, costumes, and overall gimmick.

The Street Profits Interview Cont.

Dawkins talks about his amateur wrestling career. He says the cardio training he had in high school/college helped him during his training sessions at the PC.

Dawkins' former wrestling coach sends a message and congratulates him for how far he's come. He says his former school is so proud of him.

Next, Ryan Pappolla asks Ford about his track career in high school. He says he was also involved in basketball and football but focused more on track.

Bianca Belair Joins In

Braxton asks Belair how she and Ford separate their work and personal lives as a married couple. Belair says there aren't any boundaries between them. They enjoy their time together and don't really separate their work/personal lives. She says they FaceTime a lot when Ford is on the road.

Evan T. Mack asks Belair about her love for reading. She believes it's important to educate oneself, especially when it comes to learning more about your culture.

Vollmayer asks Belair about watching The Street Profits' matches. She says she is so proud to watch them both excel on the main roster.

Matt Camp asks about Charlotte possibly challenging Ripley for the NXT Championship and her thoughts about it. Belair says that she is excited to face Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland, but doesn't understand why Ripley challenged Charolette for a match at WrestleMania.

After Belair's interview, Mack shows a clip of when he and The Street Profits went to Jackson, Mississippi to visit a Civil Rights museum.

Mack asks both of them their thoughts on going to the museum. Ford says being there and learning more about it, helped educate him on how those before him inspired him to continue to make changes.

Their interview concludes after Ford cuts a promo about watching The Bump.

Breaking News w/McKenzie Mitchell

Mitchell congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl.

The panel agrees that their win was great to see. Camp shows some footage of when he was in Miami during Super Bowl weekend.

They reveal that next week's guests will be Natalya and Tyson Kidd, as well as Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

Josiah Williams Joins In

Williams talks about how he got into the WWE. He says that he got his job with the company through his YouTube channel.

Williams could not believe that his social media helped him grow as a rapper and help him perform for numerous NXT Superstars.

Braxton reads a FaceBook DM that Williams sent her when he was first starting out three years ago.

Next, they roll a video that Williams made for NXT.

Mercy the Buzzard from the "Firefly Fun House" interrupts the show by mentioning that he has his own collective box available on WWE Shop. Pappolla has one of the boxes and reveals what's in it.

Ricochet Joins In

Braxton recaps Ricochet and Brock Lesnar's buildup that began on January 20. Ricochet says that he can't be scared to face Lesnar at Super ShowDown for the Universal Championship.

He says his goal is to win the championship at Super ShowDown and face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Stump The Bump

The fans send in questions to the panel. They have 60 seconds to answer each question.

