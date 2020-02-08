The XFL is officially back! Vince McMahon's alternative to the NFL will be making its return since 2001, with plenty of changes. New rules, the involvement of gambling and a variety of new players looking to get a chance to shine highlight the relaunch.

The first game of the new era of the XFL begins today, February 8 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. the DC Defenders will be facing the Seattle Dragons. Wrestling Inc. will be providing LIVE updates on the game and all the news you can handle. Stay tuned!

According to Darren Rovell, the XFL has already passed the entire season fo the AAF for ticket sales revenue.

The kicker is all by himself at the 30-yard line. No players can move until the ball is caught. Defenders kicked the ball off and the Dragons were able to get a few yards. The first play of the game was a rush. One of the new rules shows that even if a pass is not caught, the clock is still active.

Defenders Cardale Jones threw a strong pass to Keenan Reynolds and immediately received MVP chants by the crowd. A neutral zone infraction by the Dragons gave the Defenders a first down. An Even Drill play caused Jhurell Pressley to run the ball for a first down. Cardale Jones himself ran for a QB Sneak to get a first down. On the eleventh play of the drive for the Defenders, Jones threw the ball away. The first field goal of the game by the Defenders is good at 34 yards.

SEA: 0 | DC:3 with 7:20 remaining in the first

An aspect of the XFL that is different is interviewing coaches in the middle of the game. it gives a different perspective of what is going on. The betting line has the Defenders at -9.5 following that field goal.

One of the rules that are college-related is one foot is OK for a complete pass by a receiver.

At 4:24 remaining in the first there was a touchdown by the Dragons' Austin Proehl, 14-yard reception at. The XFL has an option for one, two or three points after a TD, not utilizing the field goal. Going for the one-point play, the ball was intercepted at the endzone by the Defenders.

SEA: 6 | DC: 3 with about 4:20 remaining in the first

Oh my ??



The @XFLDragons deliver the first big HIT of the @xfl2020 season. pic.twitter.com/EqHEGnkW5N — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020



On fourth down with less than three minutes in the first, the Defenders ran the ball for the first down. As two-minutes hit, Jones was taken down, with no two-minute warning coning into play. Jones gets put into pressure but manages to throw the ball away and get the first down. Three seconds before the first quarter ended, a time out was called to not get a penalty. Jones throws to end the first quarter for the first down, 22-yard gain to the TE of the Defenders.

After 1: SEA: 6 | DC: 3

Jones runs the ball to start the second quarter and was close to a first down.35-yard field goal attempt was NO GOOD by Ty Rausa!

Both defenses coming into play early in the game, as multiple open shots are being deflected.

Intercepted at the 45 by the Defenders' Rahim Moore with 10:23 left in the second. Cardale Jones with the play fake and looks to get everything back in order.



