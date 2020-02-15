With both teams winning the first game of the XFL relaunch, it is time to see who is better. The New York Guardians travel to Washingon, DC to take on the Defenders. Can Cardale Jones continue his hot streak? Which defense will come out on top?

DC will host New York inside Audi Field. The game is on ABC and will air at 2 p.m. ET. Stay tuned as LIVE updates will be provided throughout the game.

Guardians Inactives



* Justin Stockton | RB

* Jeremiah McKinnon | CB

* Garrett Brumfield | OG

* Ian Silberman | OC

* Keenen Brown | TE

* Jarrell Owens | DE

Defenders start the game off hot right away, with Khari Lee catching a pass on third down near the end down. QB Cardale Jones, who was unstoppable last game out, throws a perfect pass to Eli Rogers. Rogers already has 50 yards. The Guardians' defense hasn't managed to find a way to stop Jones early, as DC calls their first timeout before a third-and-11. Cardale Jones managed to run the ball down the field, even rushing for 14 yards.

It was 4th down...



...and then it was 1st-and-10 pic.twitter.com/a28qRHgGsD — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020

DeAndre Thompkins caught the ball for the 13-yard TD with 7:04 left in the first quarter. Defenders try for a one-point play but do not get it.

NY: 0 | DC: 6 with 7:04 left in the first



Guardians get the ball, and Marquise Williams gets the direct snap. QB Matt McGloin goes for a wide-open Joe Horn Jr. but misses him by just a little bit. New York has not been able to make clear passes compared to when they did in week one. RB Darius Victor gains some ground for a first, but the ball drops out of his hands thanks to S Rahim Moore. The fumble by the Guardians allows the Defenders to take the ball away.



Multiple members of the Guardians are on the floor as Shamarko Thomas almost got the penalty for a blind hit. Both benches cleared, if just for a moment.

NY: 0 | DC: 6 after the first quarter



Second-quarter begins, with Jones throwing a wide-open shot to DeAndre Thompkins, who drops the ball.

On second and goal for the Defenders, with a 10-play, 50-yard drive, the team gets stopped. Now, on third and goal, Courthouse Right is called. Flag by the offenses De'Ondre Wesley. Jones gets Pressley ut couldn't get the first down. A field goal attempt (27 yards) is good!

NY:0 | DC: 9 with 11:14 left in the second



Austin Duke runs the ball up the field for the Guardians following a kickoff. Total yards so far: Defenders have 146 yards to the Guardians' 39. McGloin throws to Mekale McKay to get to 3rd-and-2. He then throws it past the 50, but is intercepted by former Baltimore Raven Matt Elam.

We've said it once and we'll say it again (probably many times).



They call them the Defenders for a reason.



?? @ABCNetwork

?? https://t.co/P39leRxPZY pic.twitter.com/sUCcMahQHs — XFL (@xfl2020) February 15, 2020

On first and ten, Jones throws to Eli Rodgers who just missed the ball. Jones goes for "Chicago Potter" but continues to overthrow the ball.

Guardians have the ball, and RB Tim Cook runs the ball to make it 2nd-and-2. Austin Duke could not come close to a perfect pass by McGloin. On 3rd-and-2, Anthony Johnson runs the ball in for the first down. Fumble off the snap by McGloin was able to recover the ball. McGloin is 3-for-11 as he just throws the ball away, getting the penalty for intentional grounding.