With both teams winning the first game of the XFL relaunch, it is time to see who is better. The New York Guardians travel to Washingon, DC to take on the Defenders. Can Cardale Jones continue his hot streak? Which defense will come out on top?
DC will host New York inside Audi Field. The game is on ABC and will air at 2 p.m. ET. Stay tuned as LIVE updates will be provided throughout the game.
Guardians Inactives
* Justin Stockton | RB
* Jeremiah McKinnon | CB
* Garrett Brumfield | OG
* Ian Silberman | OC
* Keenen Brown | TE
* Jarrell Owens | DE
Defenders start the game off hot right away, with Khari Lee catching a pass on third down near the end down. QB Cardale Jones, who was unstoppable last game out, throws a perfect pass to Eli Rogers. Rogers already has 50 yards. The Guardians' defense hasn't managed to find a way to stop Jones early, as DC calls their first timeout before a third-and-11. Cardale Jones managed to run the ball down the field, even rushing for 14 yards.
It was 4th down...— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020
...and then it was 1st-and-10 pic.twitter.com/a28qRHgGsD
DeAndre Thompkins caught the ball for the 13-yard TD with 7:04 left in the first quarter. Defenders try for a one-point play but do not get it.
NY: 0 | DC: 6 with 7:04 left in the first
?? TD for DT ??— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020
Tune in:
??: @ABCNetwork
??: https://t.co/FrdxO87WYd pic.twitter.com/sGkhFjmh7v
Guardians get the ball, and Marquise Williams gets the direct snap. QB Matt McGloin goes for a wide-open Joe Horn Jr. but misses him by just a little bit. New York has not been able to make clear passes compared to when they did in week one. RB Darius Victor gains some ground for a first, but the ball drops out of his hands thanks to S Rahim Moore. The fumble by the Guardians allows the Defenders to take the ball away.
Multiple members of the Guardians are on the floor as Shamarko Thomas almost got the penalty for a blind hit. Both benches cleared, if just for a moment.
A lot of things just happened.— XFL (@xfl2020) February 15, 2020
The result? @XFLDefenders ball.
?? @ABCNetwork
?? https://t.co/P39leRxPZY pic.twitter.com/Q3sjy0jVZb
NY: 0 | DC: 6 after the first quarter
Second-quarter begins, with Jones throwing a wide-open shot to DeAndre Thompkins, who drops the ball.
On second and goal for the Defenders, with a 10-play, 50-yard drive, the team gets stopped. Now, on third and goal, Courthouse Right is called. Flag by the offenses De'Ondre Wesley. Jones gets Pressley ut couldn't get the first down. A field goal attempt (27 yards) is good!
NY:0 | DC: 9 with 11:14 left in the second
Austin Duke runs the ball up the field for the Guardians following a kickoff. Total yards so far: Defenders have 146 yards to the Guardians' 39. McGloin throws to Mekale McKay to get to 3rd-and-2. He then throws it past the 50, but is intercepted by former Baltimore Raven Matt Elam.
We've said it once and we'll say it again (probably many times).— XFL (@xfl2020) February 15, 2020
They call them the Defenders for a reason.
?? @ABCNetwork
?? https://t.co/P39leRxPZY pic.twitter.com/sUCcMahQHs
On first and ten, Jones throws to Eli Rodgers who just missed the ball. Jones goes for "Chicago Potter" but continues to overthrow the ball.
Guardians have the ball, and RB Tim Cook runs the ball to make it 2nd-and-2. Austin Duke could not come close to a perfect pass by McGloin. On 3rd-and-2, Anthony Johnson runs the ball in for the first down. Fumble off the snap by McGloin was able to recover the ball. McGloin is 3-for-11 as he just throws the ball away, getting the penalty for intentional grounding.