Following a lopsided loss at the hands of the DC Defenders last week, the New York Guardians return to action. Matt McGloin will get another chance to prove his team is in sync. The Guardians are on the road again, traveling to St. Louis to face the BattleHawks.

Last week, the BattleHawks lost to the Houston Roughnecks in a close game, 28-24. QB Jordan Ta'amu threw for 284 yards and was 30-for-37. He had two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The game will be held inside The Dome at America's Center. The game is on ESPN and will air at 3 p.m. ET. Stay tuned as LIVE updates will be provided throughout the game.

Inactives: Guardians



* Joe Horn | WR

* Jeremiah McKinnon | CB

* Matt Colburn | RB

* Charles Wright | DE

* Garret Dooley | LB

* Garrett Brumfield | OG

Inactives: BattleHawks



* Trey Caldwell | DB

* Keith Ford | RB

* Andrew Jackson | LB

* Brian Fineanganofo | OT

* Connor Davis | TE

* Kellen Soulek | DL



Battlehawks with the ball to start the game. Guardians defense looking to stop the run game early. RB Matt Jones breaks free and rushes for 47 yards. The next play Jones runs the ball 14 yards for the touchdown. BattleHawks go for two points, and they are unsuccessful.

NY: 0 | STL: 6 with 13:11 left in the first quarter

Kickoff to the NY 27. RB Tim Cook looks to rush the ball down the field, but to no avail. McGloin throws it to Colby Pearson for 12 yards and a first down. Cook for four yards. False start on the offense forces the Guardians to be on second and long. McGloin throws it to Jake Powell for 14 yards and the first down. Cook then rushes for six and trips on a second attempt. McGloin is then dropped at the 50 by the BattleHawks' defensive tackle Casey Sayles.

A punt by the Guardians to the BattleHawks' 12. Jones continuing to run down the field without any pressure. Guardians are finally able to stop the run game, forcing the BattleHawks to have a loss of four. Ta'amu throws to De'Mornay Pierson-El for 11 yards but is short of the first down. A punt by the BattleHawks to the Guardians' 47, penalty by the Guardians, and the BattleHawks retain the ball.

Two flags on a play following a Ta'amu pass that was incomplete to L. Washington. The Guardians have an unnecessary roughness call. Another flag on 3rd and eight, this time pass interference on the Guardians. False start by the offense brings the ball back five yards after an initial gain. Ta'amu dropped by Ranthony Texada. On 3rd down, Ta'amu throws it to Alonzo Russell for 15 yards. On 4th and 2nd the BattleHwks decide to punt and force the touchback.