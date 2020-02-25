XFL TV ratings dropped again in week 3, while attendance was up for the third week in a row.

In terms of television ratings, the four weekend games were down 21.8% from the previous weekend, and down 48% from week 1. The four games averaged 1.61 million viewers, compared to 2.06 million viewers the week before.

The drop in viewers is not as drastic as the first incarnation of the league, which saw ratings drop 67% from week 1 to week 3 on NBC. FOX recently told Yahoo Finance that they see 2 million viewers "as satisfactory" for XFL games. This past Sunday's game on FOX averaged 2.051 million viewers, so it was right at the threshold.

Attendance was up for the third straight week, as the week 3 games posted overall attendance of 81,942, up 9.3% from the 76,285 fans the games drew in week 2. The weekend saw the league garner both its largest attendance with 29,554 fans in St. Louis, as well as its least-attended game with only 12,211 fans in Los Angeles.

Below are details ratings and attendance numbers for the first three weeks, including the rating for the 18-48 demographic, courtesy of Showbuzz Daily:

Week 1 (Feb 8 & 9):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Seattle at DC (17,163 fans): 3.302 million viewers, 1.1 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, L.A. at Houston (17,815): 3.29 million, 1.1

Sun. Game 1 - ABC, Tampa Bay at New York (17,634): 3.39 million, 1.0

Sun. Game 2 - FOX, St. Louis at Dallas (17,206): 2.5 million, 0.93

Total Attendance: 69,818

Average: 3.12 million

Week 2 (Feb 15 & 16):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, New York at D.C. (15,031): 2.146 million, 0.6 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Tampa Bay at Seattle (29,172): 2.324 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, Dallas at L.A. (14,979): 2.397 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, St. Louis at Houston (17,103): 1.359 million viewers, 0.51

Total Attendance: 76,285 (+9.3%)

Average: 2.06 million viewers (-35.9%)

Week 3 (Feb 23 & 24):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Houston at Tampa Bay (18,117): 1.914 million (-10.8%), 0.6 (no change)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Dallas at Seattle (22,060): 2.051 million (-11.8%), 0.5 (-16.7%)

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, New York at St. Louis (29,554): 1.473 million (-38.54%), 0.47 (-21.7%)

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, D.C. at L.A. (12,211): 1.004 million (-26.12%), 0.37 (-27.5%)

Total Attendance: 81,942 (+7.4%)

Average: 1.61 million viewers (-21.8%)