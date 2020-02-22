In the video above, Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton preview today's XFL games.

First up, the Houston Roughnecks will visit the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 pm ET on ABC. Seattle Dragons will then host the Dallas Renegades at 5 pm ET on FOX.

Tomorrow's games will kickoff at 3 pm ET on ESPN with the New York Guardians visiting the St. Louis BattleHawks, and finally, the LA Wildcats host the DC Defenders at 6 pm ET on FS1.

Below are the current standings:

XFL East

1) DC Defenders (2-0)

2) St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1)

3) New York Guardians (1-1)

4) Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2)

XFL West

1) Houston Roughnecks (2-0)

2) Seattle Dragons (1-1)

3) Dallas Renegades (1-1)

4) LA Wildcasts (0-2)