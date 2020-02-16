- Above is a clip from WWE's new Ruthless Aggression series. The first episode is already available on-demand on the WWE Network.

- In the video below, Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton recapped yesterday's XFL action and previewed today's games. Beginning at 3 pm on ABC the Los Angeles Wildcats (0-1) are at home against the Dallas Renegades (0-1). The final game of the week will be the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0) visiting the Houston Roughnecks (1-0) at 6 pm ET on FS1.

- Zelina Vega posted a "Day in the life of" video on her Instagram. In the caption, Vega wrote:

"DAY IN THE LIFE: LA MUNECA - Sneak peek into what a day in the life of la Muneca looks like...who pisses me off and what I really think of the #RAW women's locker room...and my cats, of course!"