- As seen above, WWN Live has released a rare match between WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT UK Champion WALTER from their EVOLVE 107 event on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusettes.

The match, which was the dark main event of the evening, is now being seen for the first time ever. Cole was defending his NXT North American Title against WALTER that night. WALTER was still more than 6 months away from making his WWE debut. Cole, the inaugural NXT North American Champion, would lose the title a few months later at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" on August 18, to Ricochet.

- WWE stock was up 3.63% today, closing at $33.94 per share after opening at $30.58. Today's high was $35.76 and the low was also $30.58.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and posted what looks to be her own promo for the upcoming WrestleMania 36 title defense against Shayna Baszler.

"I see everything," Lynch wrote as the caption.

It's interesting to note that Lynch "liked" a reply from a fan who tweeted about there being a remixed version of her "Celtic Invasion" theme song used in the background of the promo. You can see the full tweet with video below: