AEW announced Dynamite will debut in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 6.

The show will take place at the Lakefront Arena and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 12 pm ET. Tickets start at $25.

As seen below, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Cody, Jim Ross, The Young Bucks, and Britt Baker are featured on the promotional graphic.

This Wednesday's show takes place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Below is this week's lineup:

* Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt) vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

* AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Non-Title Match)

* Blood and Guts Match rules announcement