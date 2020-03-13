AEW has just announced more schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that the Dynamite episode scheduled for April 1 in Milwaukee, WI will be re-located. The show will still air live on TNT that night, but a new location will be announced. AEW will return to the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee on October 28 for Dynamite.

It was also announced that Dynamite on April 8 in St. Louis, MO will be re-located, and will still air live on TNT that night. AEW will return to St. Louis on October 7 for Dynamite at the Chaifetz Arena.

"We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management," AEW said in the announcement.

Stay tuned for more updates on AEW schedule changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Below is the full announcement just issued: