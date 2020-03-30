AEW has announced their first-ever TNT Championship Tournament to begin next week and culminate at the Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view.

The eight-man tournament will begin next Wednesday, April 8 during AEW Dynamite on TNT. The winner of the single-elimination tournament will receive the TNT Championship belt after the live finals at Double Or Nothing on Saturday, May 23 in Las Vegas.

"It's been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times," said AEW President & CEO Tony Khan in the official announcement. "I'm glad we're now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I'm excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week. And, it's only fitting that the champion and the title belt will carry the logo of the globally-respected TNT brand, and that they'll represent not only AEW but also the great quality programming, massive reach, and storied history in the wrestling business that are all associated with TNT."

The bracket for the tournament will be revealed this week during Dynamite, and the first matches will begin the following week.

Below is the full announcement on the first-ever AEW TNT Title Tournament: