AEW has announced Trent vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega in singles action for this week's Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW also announced that Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur will stream a live post-show recap of Dynamite on the AEW YouTube channel at 10pm ET tomorrow night.

It was previously announced that Lance Archer will make his official AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday's show.

It was previously announced that Lance Archer will make his official AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday's show.