AEW has announced a new tag team match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The match will see Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy team up to face The Butcher and The Blade.

This tag team match comes after last week's Dynamite show saw The Butcher, The Blade and MJF defeat Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt in six-man action. MJF forced Stunt to submit for the win. Stunt will be in the corner of Jurassic Express on Wednesday, while The Bunny will be at ringside for The Butcher and The Blade.

As noted, Wednesday's Dynamite was moved to Jacksonville from Rochester, NY due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the announced line-up for the show, which will air with a limited crowd in attendance:

* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* The reveal of The Dark Order's leader, The Exalted One

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners receiving the advantage for the "Blood & Guts" match on March 25

Stay tuned for updates on next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Jacksonville.