AEW has announced that the Dynamite scheduled for April 15 from the Agganis Arena has been re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new location for the April 15 Dynamite episode will be announced soon, and it will still air live on TNT that night. AEW will return to the Agganis Arena in Boston on August 5 for Dynamite.

AEW's full statement on their latest schedule change due to the COVID-19 outbreak can be seen below. They thanked fans for understanding, and said they will continue to closely monitor the situation. They also confirmed that Dynamite will air live from "closed set locations with essential personnel only" for the time being.

"AEW DYNAMITE: 4/15 BOSTON RESCHEDULED," AEW wrote. "As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 15 in Boston, MA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only. The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on August 5. Additional details will be forthcoming.

"We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management."

Stay tuned for updates on AEW's schedule and the coronavirus.

